Iran defeat Burkina Faso in friendly match [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran national football team came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in a friendly match on Friday.

Iran and Burkina Faso players observed a minute’s silence before the kick-off for the victims of the terrorist attack in Kerman.

Mohamed Konaté gave the visiting a lead in the 12th minute in Kish Island’s Olympic Stadium but Mehdi Taremi canceled out his goal three minutes before the halftime.

Omid Ebrahimi was also on target in the 70th minute.

Team Melli prepare for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where they are drawn in Group C with the UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong.

Iran will start the campaign against Palestine on Jan. 14 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, are going to bring an end to the title drought in the competition.

They have not won the title since 1976.