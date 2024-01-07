Sevilla want Sardar Azmoun in January

Romapress - Sardar Azmoun is being targeted by Sevilla as his loan at Roma could end with anticipation.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla have approached Bayer Leverkusen with the objective of signing Azmoun in the January window.

The Spanish club asked Leverkusen whether it would be possible to interrupt his loan at Roma and sign him until the end of the season.

According to Romano, Sevilla are intent on further strengthening their attack as they are currently in La Liga’s relegation zone.

Over recent days, however, reports emerged stating that Roma were extremely pleased with Azmoun’s output and likely to keep him beyond the expiry of his loan.