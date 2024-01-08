Esteghlal Eyes Hull City Winger Sayyadmanesh

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team is reportedly looking forward to signing Hull City winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

The player is unhappy with a lack of playing time for the championship side and Esteghlal is considering the move in the January transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh signed his first professional contract with Esteghlal FC in June 2018. After 18 appearances, the exciting forward caught the eye of Fenerbahce and signed for the Turkish giants in May 2019.

He then joined Hull City and it was the player’s third loan spell away from Fenerbahce, having previously impressed during spells at İstanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk.