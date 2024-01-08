Alfons Groenendik Linked with Persepolis: Report

Tasnim – Alfons Groenendik has reportedly been nominated to take charge of Persepolis football club.

The 60-year-old Dutch mentor has been with Ajax Amsterdam development teams, Willem II, U Cluj, Excelsior, ADO Den Haag and Al-Wahdah FC.

He is currently Turkish side Antalyaspor’s assistant.

Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi has stepped down from his role and the club is looking to find a replacement.

Oman national football team's current coach Branko Ivankovic is also a candidate to lead Persepolis.

