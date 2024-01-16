Porto & Iran Star Has Decided To Join Inter Milan Next Summer

Sempreinter - Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has made the decision to join Inter Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 31-year-old Iranian international has already agreed personal terms.

Taremi was already a player on Inter’s radar last summer.

The Nerazzurri had sounded out a possible move for the Iranian in the aftermath of the collapse of their relationship with Romelu Lukaku.

In the end, Inter signed Marko Arnautovic from Bologna as the lower-cost option instead.

Meanwhile, Inter’s city rivals AC Milan tried to sign Taremi. But talks between the Rossoneri and the 31-year-old’s representatives collapsed on deadline day.

Therefore, Taremi stayed at Porto for the current season.

But the Iranian’s contract with the Portuguese giants runs out at the end of June.

And Inter’s penchant for signing players on free transfers is well-known. Therefore, the Nerazzurri have been working behind the scenes to reignite their pursuit of Taremi.

The talks between Inter and Taremi’s representatives have been ongoing for weeks.

With the January transfer window open, Inter can now formally negotiate on the terms of a deal with The 31-year-old.

Inter will pay a sign-on commission, although it is not yet certain how much that will be.

And the Nerazzurri have put a three-year contract worth around €3 million net per season on the table. This would contain the option of ending the contract one year earlier.

According to the Gazzetta, Taremi is ready to accept this offer.