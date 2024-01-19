FFIRI President Taj Visits Esteghlal Forward Yamga at Hospital

Tasnim – Head of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) visited Esteghlal forward Kevin Yamga at a hospital in Tehran.

The French striker has undergone eye surgery after suffering an injury in Esteghlal’s training.

“Football in the world is a place for friendship, love and enjoyment, and my presence here goes beyond the names of teams and colors. I am here as a representative of the Iranian football fans,” Taj said.

The 28-year-old striker joined Esteghlal in October 2021 and helped the team win Iran league in the 2021-22 season.