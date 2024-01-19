Iran clinch hard-fought win over Hong Kong: 2023 AFC Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times - Iran national football team edged past Hong Kong 1-0 in Group C of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup thanks to a first half goal from Mehdi Ghaedi Friday night.

In the match held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Ghaedi found the bottom corner in the 24th minute.

Soon after, Hong Kong made several goalscoring chances but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

With six points to their name, Team Melli join hosts Qatar, Australia and Iraq in the Round of 16 with a game to spare, while Hong Kong’s hopes of progressing will depend on being able to beat Palestine on the final day of the group, as well as other results going their way.

Iran, who had defeated Palestine on Matchday 1, are scheduled to meet the UAE on January 23.

The winners will qualify for the knockout stage as the group toppers.