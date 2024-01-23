Abdelkarim Hassan signs for Persepolis

Tehran Times - Qatari defender Abdelkarim Hassan arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran to join Persepolis.

The 30-year-old left-back will undergo medical tests to finalize his 18-month deal with the Iranian giants.

Abdelkarim won the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 2018.

He was part of Qatar team at 2019 AFC Asian Cup and helped them win their first ever continental title.

Hassan has most recently played for Kuwaiti club Al-Jahra.

Persepolis have parted ways head coach Yahya Golmohammadi in early January and are negotiating with European coaches for the vacant seat.

