Iran Midfielder Shojaei Announces Retirement

Tasnim – Iranian football player Masoud Shojaei ended his 22-year career on Wednesday.

Shojaei is going to lead the Iranian top flight football club Havadar.

Shojae represented the Iran national football team in the 2006, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups and four AFC Asian Cups and became the only Iranian to participate in seven international tournaments.

Shojaei played 87 times for Iran national football team and scored eight goals.

Shojai started his playing career in Abadan-based club Sanat Naft in 2002 and also played for Iranian clubs Saipa, Tractor and Nassaji, UAE’s Al-Sharjah, Al-Shahania and Al-Gharafa of Qatar, Greek teams Panionios and AEK Athens.

The attacking midfielder spent several seasons in Spain with Osasuna from 2008 to 2013, appearing in 112 official matches.