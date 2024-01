Sadegh Moharrami Misses Rest of Season

Tasnim – Iran national football team right-back Sadegh Moharrami has been sidelined with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

He sustained a knee injury in the first half of the match against the UAE and was forced to leave the field.

Moharrami will miss the rest of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the 2023-24 Croatian Football League.

His absence will be a big blow to Iran in the match against Syria, slated for January 31 in the competition’s knockout stage.