Iran Forward Ansarifard Joins Aris

Tasnim – Iran international forward Karim Ansarifard joined Greek football team Aris until the end of the current season with the option of extending it for another year.

Ansarifard, 33, was a member of Cypriot club Omonia from 2022 to 2024 and scored six goals in 46 matches for the team.

He currently accompanies Iran national football team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Team Melli is scheduled to meet Syria in the competition’s knockout satge Wednesday night.

Ansarifard has previously played in Greek football teams Panionios, Olympiacos and AEK Athens.