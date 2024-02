Navidkia Takes Charge of Mes Rafsanjan: IPL

Tasnim – Moharram Navidkia was appointed as the new head coach of Mes Rafsanjan on Saturday.

The 41-year-old coach has been named as the head coach of the Rafsanjan-based football team until the end of the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) season for an undisclosed fee.

Navidkia took charge of Mes after the club parted company with Saket Elhami.

Mes sits 10th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Shams Azar coach Saeid Daghighi was also a candidate to lead the team.