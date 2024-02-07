Iran squad named for 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Tehran Times - Iran head coach Ali Naderi announced his 12-man squad for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina. Team Melli will face Spain in the opening match of the prestigious campaign on Feb. 15.

Iran beach soccer team played three warm-up matches with Belarus last week as part of preparation for the 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are one of the powerhouses teams in beach soccer as the Persians won a bronze medal in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Team Melli are also the current champions in the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup. Russia and Iran are the most successful teams, having won four tournaments each.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.

Squad:

Mohammadali Mokhtari, Hamid Behzadpour, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Mohammad Moradi, Ali Mirshekari, Reza Amirizadeh, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Moslem Mesigar, Mehdi Mirjalili, Saeid Piramoon, Amirhossein Akbari, Movahed Mohammadpour