Vahid Kazemi to Officiate Tehran Derby

Tasnim – Vahid Kazemi was appointed to officiate the Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams.

The match will be held on Wednesday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Kazemi will be assisted by Saeid Ghasemi and Hassan Entezari.

Payam Heydari is fourth official.

Moud Bonyadifar, Gulmurodi Sadullo and Mahsa Ghorbani are the VAR officials.