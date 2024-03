Abdollah Veisi new head coach of Foolad: PGPL

Tehran Times - Abdollah Veisi took charge of Iranian top-flight football club Foolad in 2023/24 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Veisi, 53, replaced Spanish coach Juan Ignacio Martínez, who parted company with Foolad in February.

He has most recently worked in Sanat Naft.

Veisi started his coaching career as Foolad assistant coach in 2007 and also led the team as head coach in 2021/22 season.

Foolad are 12th in the table, four points above relegation zone.