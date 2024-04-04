Persepolis Keeper Beiranvand Expected to Be Sidelined for Three Weeks

Tasnim – Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is anticipated to be out for three weeks.

Beiranvand has reportedly suffered a flexor tendon injury in international duty.

The Persepolis club will announce the result of an MRI soon and if the custodian needs surgery, he will be sidelined for three weeks.

His absence could be a big blow to Persepolis as the Reds are chasing the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the second successive year.

Persepolis sits second in the IPL table, three points behind Esteghlal.