Taremi Still An Option: Conceicao

Tasnim - Porto coach Sergio Conceicao commented on the absence of Inter-bound striker Mehdi Taremi, who has missed the current club’s last two matches, insisting that he is still hoping to count on the Iranian forward until the end of his contract.

Taremi is out of contract with Porto at the end of the 2023-24 season and has reportedly agreed on a deal to join Inter at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

“Taremi is still an option and could possibly be involved in the next match depending on his physical condition, how he returned from the national team and the way he works. I am working to have him back,” the Porto coach said.

“I have seen and read some reports that Taremi has had other medical visits and that I’m sad about that, but I’m not sad for anybody,” Conceicao added, TMW reported.

“He has a contract until June and I’m counting on him until then, as I’ve counted on all of the players who have left us recently. So, there’s no controversy, it’s a question of being fit for work and a question of opportunities. Players of this quality can help us,” Conceicao concluded.