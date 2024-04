Vahdat Hanonov Linked with Pohang Steelers: Report

Tasnim – Persepolis football team defender Vahdat Hanonov has reportedly been linked with a move to South Korean club Pohang Steelers.

Hanonov has been left frustrated over his lack of playing time in Persepolis and is interested in the summer move.

Pohang Steelers sits first in K league 1 at the moment.

The Steelers, founded in 1973, is one of South Korea's most successful teams, having won the K League five times and the AFC Champions League three times.