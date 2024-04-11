Persepolis Closes Gap on Esteghlal: IPL [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Persepolis football team closed the gap on Iran Professional League (IPL) leader Esteghlal to one point after an impressive win over Gol Gohar on Sunday.

Oston Urunov found the back of the net with a spectacular strike in the 28th minute in Sirjan’s Shahid Soleymani Stadium.

Also, Paykan beat struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 in Tehran and Foolad was held to a 3-3 draw by Havadar in Ahvaz.

Esteghlal leads the table with 47 points, one point above Persepolis with eight matches remaining.