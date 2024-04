Hossein Tayebi Not Fit for 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup

Tasnim – Iran futsal captain Hossein Tayebi will be absent in the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The Palma forward has suffered a foot injury and will not be fit for the competition.

Tayebi’s absence is a big blow to Vahid Shamsaei’s team in the Asian Cup.

The 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup will be held from April 17 to 28 in Thailand.

Team Melli is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and Afghanistan.