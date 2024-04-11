Rock-Bottom Sanat Naft Beats Sepahan in IPL [VIDEO]

Tasnim – Sanat Naft football team defeated Sepahan 2-1 in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

In Abadan, the struggling host scored twice by Bubacarr Trawally in the eighth minute and Yousef Key Shams in the 26th minute.

Shahriyar Moghanlou pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute.

In Tabriz, Tractor missed two important points after it was held by Aluminum 1-1.

Mehdi Hashemnejad was on target for Tractor in the 36th minute and Mehran Mousavi equalized the match in the 83rd minute.

Esteghlal sits top of the IPL table with 47 points, one point above Persepolis.

Tractor and Sepahan are third and fourth with 40 and 38 points, respectively.