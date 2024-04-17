Tractor, Paco Jemez Part Company: IPL

Tasnim – Iranian football club Tractor and Spanish coach Paco Jemez parted company by mutual consent on Monday.

Tractor has almost missed the chance of winning the Iran football league for the first time.

Tractor lost to Zob Ahan 4-1 on Friday and is now 10 points behind leader Esteghlal.

With seven weeks remaining, Tractor sits third in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 40 points.

Tractor will face Nassaji in Matchweek 24 on Friday.

Jemez, 54, was appointed as Tractor coach in December 2022 but didn’t win a trophy with the club.

Former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi is a candidate to replace Jemez.