Lech Poznań Coach Rumak Lauds Ali Gholizadeh

Tasnim – Lech Poznań coach Mariusz Rumak believes that Ali Gholizadeh will show his class because he has the skills.

Gholizadeh is the most expensive transfer in the history of Lech Poznan but he has not met the expectations so far.

The Iranian came to the club injured, had to recover for a long time, played a few poor matches and… was injured again. However, Mariusz Rumak believes that it is too early to write off the Iranian and is sure that he will show his class because he has the skills.

Gholizadeh underwent surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The Iran representative came to Lech in the summer for a record-breaking EUR 1.8 million from Charleroi.

“He is in the rhythm of the match, then believe me, he can do a lot with the ball at his feet, which he shows in training,” Rumak said.

“Ali is a fantastic boy in the locker room, so he will definitely be a figure, who can offer a lot to the team and show a lot to the fans,” noted the Lech coach.