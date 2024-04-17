Farhad Majidi A Candidate to Lead Tractor: IPL

Tasnim – Ittihad Kalba coach Farhad Majidi is a candidate to take charge of Iran’s Tractor football team.

Tractor and Spanish coach Paco Jemez parted company by mutual consent on Monday.

The Tabriz-based team has almost missed the chance of winning the Iran football league for the first time.

Tractor lost to Zob Ahan 4-1 on Friday and is now 10 points behind leader Esteghlal.

With seven weeks remaining, Tractor sits third in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) table with 40 points.

Local media reports suggest Majidi has shown interest in taking charge of Tractor.

Yahya Golmohammadi, Rasoul Khatibi and Firouz Karimi are also among the candidates to lead the top-flight team.

Tractor will face Nassaji in Matchweek 24 on Friday.

Jemez, 54, had been appointed as Tractor coach in December 2022 but didn’t win a trophy with the club.