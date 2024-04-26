Golmohammadi One Step Away from Tractor

Tasnim – Former Persepolis football team head coach Yahya Golmohammadi is one step away from taking charge of the Tractor football team.

Golmohammadi led Persepolis to three titles in 2019–20, 2020–21 and 2022–23 as well as a Hazfi Cup in 2022-2023.

Spanish coach Paco Jemez left Tractor by mutual consent last week after failing to live up to the expectations in the Tabriz-based football.

With seven weeks remaining, Tractor sits fourth in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) with 40 points, 13 points adrift of leader Esteghlal.