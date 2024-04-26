Daniele De Rossi Satisfied with Azmoun’s Form

Tasnim – Roma head coach Daniele De Rossi is deeply satisfied with Azmoun’s work and has even asked the club to keep him beyond the expiry of his loan.

The future of Sardar Azmoun is yet to be determined.

Despite being faced with limited playing time caused by occasional injuries and Romelu Lukaku’s top place in Roma’s hierarchy, Azmoun has managed to draw praise from the capital club’s management thanks to his dedication and work rate.

With his limited minutes, Azmoun has found a way to leave a mark on the team, providing the Giallorossi with good energy when called upon.

According to Il Messaggero, Daniele De Rossi is deeply satisfied with Azmoun’s work and has even asked Roma to keep him beyond the expiry of his loan.

Azmoun is currently on loan at Roma until the end of the season from Bayer Leverkusen. Roma holds a €12 million but it could seek a discount.