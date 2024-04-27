Sepahan coach José Morais converts to Islam

Tehran Times - Sepahan Portuguese coach Jose Manuel Ferreira de Morais converted to Islam on Friday.

He announced his conversion to Islam in the post-match conference of the Hazfi Cup match in Ahvaz, where Sepahan defeated Abipooshan Jonoub 2-1.

Football stars namely, Franck Ribery, Clarence Seedorf, Nicolas Anelka and Paul Pogba had previously converted to Islam.

The Christian coach is going to marry an Iranian woman in Isfahan.

Morais, 59, was named Iranian top-flight side Sepahan head coach in June 2022.