Ghalenoei Announces Iran Squad for Uzbekistan and Russia Friendlies

PLDC - Iran national team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has named 18 Iran Pro League players for the upcoming training camp ahead of friendly matches against Uzbekistan and Russia.

The squad features a mixture of new faces and experienced veterans, with several senior players approaching the age of 40 continuing to receive call-ups.

The 18 domestic-based players invited to the camp are:

Alireza Beiranvand, Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand, Mohammad Naderi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammad Mehdi Zare, Aref Aghasi, Saman Fallah, Saleh Hardani, Ramin Rezaeian, Aria Yousefi, Milad Sorgi, Aref Haji Eidi, Omid Noorafkan, Mehdi Limouchi, Mehdi Mohebi and Amirhossein Mahmoudi.

The players have been instructed to report to the national team's coaching staff with their passports.

Iran's foreign-based players will be announced separately. Players currently involved with the country's U23 team are also expected to be considered for the senior national team during the next FIFA international window.

One notable omission is Mohammad Hossein Kanani, with Mohammad Mehdi Zare taking his place in the squad. The continued selection of several veteran players has also attracted attention as Ghalenoei shapes his squad for the upcoming fixtures.

Persepolis striker Ali Alipour has also been left out despite producing a solid performance at club level this season.

Danial Eiri, Mohammad Hossein Kanani, Roozbeh Cheshmi, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Alipour and Shahriar Moghanlou are among six players who were part of Iran's World Cup squad but have not been invited to the latest camp.

Some of Iran's foreign-based players could also miss out when the legionnaires' list is announced. Milad Mohammadi is reportedly among those at risk of omission following his move to Belarus and limited playing time with Vitebsk.