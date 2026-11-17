Hazbavi’s Late Header Earns Iran Draw Against Iraq [VIDEO]

PLDC - Iran fought back from an early setback to draw 1–1 with Iraq at the Basra tournament on Tuesday, with Mohammad Amin Hazbavi scoring a late equalizer.

The hosts took the lead just 22 seconds into the match, leaving Amir Ghalenoei’s side chasing the game almost from kickoff.

Iran eventually drew level in the 83rd minute when Hazbavi headed home an Omid Noorafkan delivery after goalkeeper Kamil Saadi misjudged his attempt to collect the ball.

Coming off a 2–0 victory over Palestine, Team Melli had been seeking a second successive win to conclude their final friendly appearance of 2026.

Ghalenoei made four changes to the starting lineup that faced Palestine. Payam Niazmand replaced Mohammad Khalifeh in goal, while Saleh Hardani, Hossein Goudarzi and Saman Fallah also came into the side.

Fallah partnered Ali Nemati in central defense, allowing Mohammad Ghorbani to move into midfield in place of the injured Mohammad Javad Hosseinnejad.

Second-half substitutes Noorafkan and Hazbavi ultimately combined to secure a share of the spoils for Iran.

Iran: Payam Niazmand; Saman Fallah, Ali Nemati, Saleh Hardani (Jafar Salmani, 75), Hossein Goudarzi (Mohammad Amin Hazbavi, 46); Saeid Ezatolahi (Amirmohammad Razzaghinia, 75), Mohammad Ghorbani (Omid Noorafkan, 46), Aria Yousefi (Mehdi Limouchi, 62), Mohammad Mohebi (Mohammad Mehdi Mohebi, 75), Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Afshin Sadeghi, 62); Dennis Eckert Ayensa (Sardar Azmoun, 46).

Head coach: Amir Ghalenoei.