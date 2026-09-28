Liverpool's EA SPORTS Partnership Just Crossed a Decade—And Women's Football Is the Big Winner

Liverpool's partnership with EA SPORTS has officially passed the ten-year mark. The two sides announced a renewal in September 2026. EA SPORTS is continuing as the club's official football simulation gaming partner. The most striking change in this renewal? Liverpool Women have been pushed to centre stage.

From Men's Game Dominance to "Representing the Whole Club"

Over the past decade, Liverpool's partnership with EA SPORTS has revolved mainly around the men's team. The annual player ratings reveal was one of the most successful pieces of content. It racked up over 115 million views and 6.6 million interactions across the club's social channels.

But the language around this renewal is noticeably different. Liverpool's chief commercial officer, Ben Latty, was direct: "We want the partnership to represent the entire club. One of the big areas of focus is giving more prominence to Liverpool Women."

That means fans will see more EA SPORTS content built around the women's team. Includes activity reports from the AXA Melwood Training Centre. The women's side is no longer an afterthought to men's content. It's a standalone section with dedicated resources behind it.

Raising Women's Visibility In-Game

Liverpool Women's presence in EA SPORTS FC 27 is also getting a boost. New signing Natalia Ramos leads the Liverpool Women squad with an 82 rating, while men's captain Virgil van Dijk tops the men's side at 88.

The parallel ratings rollout is itself a signal. Women's players are being showcased, discussed, and followed by players in exactly the same way as their male counterparts.

EA SPORTS' investment in women's football didn't start with this renewal. Back in the FIFA 23 era, EA put $11 million behind bringing the Women's Champions League into the game and became a global sponsor of DAZN's UWCL broadcast. Since then, EA has secured licenses for the Women's Super League, France's Première Ligue, the UWCL, and the Women's Euros.

Extending the Matchday Experience

How the renewal plays out on the ground is worth noting too. The FC 27 experience will extend to matchdays at Anfield. Fans can try the game in the fan zone before Liverpool Women's Merseyside derby on 27 September. And before the men's clash with Manchester City on 11 October.

The women's derby being chosen as one of the launch matchdays, alongside the men's game against City, is not something you'd typically see in past partnerships. The message is clear: women's matchdays deserve to be treated as big occasions too.

A Snapshot of Women's Football's Broader Rise

Liverpool's choice is not an isolated one. EA SPORTS has built out a systematic presence in women's football in recent years. It has signed with the FA as official partner of both England men's and women's national teams. It brought Chelsea Women into its partnership portfolio, holding licenses for the WSL and UWCL.

The wider context is that women's football is experiencing a rapid climb in commercial value. The WSL has reportedly agreed a £9 million per year title sponsorship deal with Barclays—double the previous investment. In North America, EA SPORTS FC has built a deep partnership with the NWSL... and EA executives have revealed that a huge number of players use women's footballers in Ultimate Team. Cards for players like Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wiare lson are "consistently among the most expensive items in the game."

Against that backdrop, Liverpool's ten-year renewal with EA SPORTS marks women's football's shift in the gaming and digital content ecosystem from "supplement" to "core." For Liverpool Women, that means more exposure, broader fan reach, and a digital future that is being taken seriously. One that all kinds of fans can enjoy on online casino österreich echtgeld.

A Fun Fact About the Legends Who Keep Coming Back

What's striking about this digital-first format is how many traditional football legends have embraced it. Often with genuine passion rather than just a paycheque. Arturo Vidal, the Chilean midfielder known for his intensity, became so invested in Chile's Kings League campaign that he was reacting to matches two hours before his own games with Colo-Colo.

Gerard Piqué recalled how Vidal personally pushed to ensure Chile participated in the tournament... "Arturo was pushing for Chile to take part. And here they are, in the final". Kaká, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner, didn't just watch Brazil's run at the 2026 Kings World Cup Nations. He stepped onto the pitch to take a president's penalty, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

And when LALIGA's FC27 MATCHDAY brought Figo, Marcelo, Rivaldo, and Mascherano together in New York, it was simply the latest chapter in a pattern that shows no sign of fading. These legends are choosing to stay connected to the game on their own terms.