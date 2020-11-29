Published: - Nov 29, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian left winger Jafar Salmani officially joined Portuguese top-flight team Portimonense.

The 23-year-old started his playing career in 2017 in Sanat Naft and has joined his former coach Paulo Sérgio, who headed Sanat Naft in 2018-19.

Salmani is Iran’s fourth player in the Primeira Liga. Mehdi Taremi (Porto), Ali Alipour (Maritimo) and Shahriar Moghanlou (Santa Clara) are the other three Iranians playing at the Portugal top league.

Portimonense Sporting Clube is a Portuguese sports club based in Portimão. Founded on 14 August 1914, it is most notable for its professional football team, which currently plays in the Primeira Liga, the top flight of Portuguese football.