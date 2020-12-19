Published: - Dec 19, 2020

Tasnim – Charleroi defeated Anderlecht on Matchweek 17 of the Jupiler Pro League, courtesy of a last-minute strike from Ali Gholizadeh.

Sporting Charleroi made the difference in stoppage time via the Iranian attacker Ali Gholizadeh, whose strike from just outside of the box pierced through the hands of the Anderlecht goalkeeper.

As the game headed into stoppage time, Gholizadeh took advantage of a ball that was cut back to place a low shot that surprised keeper Timon Wellenreuther.

The win brings Charleroi up to 3rd spot in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, with Anderlecht dropping down to 5th place.