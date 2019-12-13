Published: - Dec 13, 2019

PLDC - Devis Mangia reportedly is a candidate to take charge of Iranian football team Tractor.

Turkish coach Mustafa Denizli stepped down as Tractor coach last week following poor results and now the Tabriz-based team’s officials are going to hire Mangia, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has tweeted.

Mangia started his coaching career at Varese in 2004 and took charge of Italy U21 in 2012.

Tractor was a favorite to win first ever Iran Professional League title at the start of the season but now sits ninth in the table.