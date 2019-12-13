Published: - Dec 13, 2019

Tehran Times - Sepahan defeated Paykan 2-0 to move top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table on Friday.

Giorgi Gvelesiani gave Sepahan the lead from penalty spot in the 21st minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium and Omid Noorafkan extended the lead with a long-range shot in the 42nd minute.

Sepahan moved top of the table with 28 points, followed by Esteghlal (26 points) and Persepolis (25 points) with one game in hand.

Earlier on the day, Shahr Khodro were held to a goalless draw by Nassaji in Ghaemshahr.

In Tabriz, Tractor edged past Foolad 1-0, thanks to Reza Asadi’s 73rd minute goal.

It was Tractor’s first win after five matches.

Tractor parted company with Mustafa Denizli last week and are headed by Ahad Sheikhlari who takes charge of the team as interim coach.

On Saturday, Persepolis will meet Saipa in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Esteghlal will also play rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr at the Azadi Stadium.