Published: - Dec 14, 2019

Tehran Times - Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams defeated their rivals at the Iran Professional league (IPL) on Saturday.

Persepolis defeated Saipa in Shahr-e Qods Stadium 2-0, courtesy of goals from Vahid Amiri and Ahmad Noorollahi.

Esteghlal also beat rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr 4-1 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Arash Rezavand opened the scoring for the hosts in the 29th minute. Mehdi Ghaedi made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute and Mohammad Daneshgar extended Esteghlal’s lead six minutes later. Cheick Diabate scored Esteghlal’s fourth goal in the 69th minute.

With two minutes remaining, Esteghlal defender Roozbeh Cheshmi scored an own goal.

Sanat Naft edged past Machine Sazi 1-0, Pars Jonoubi drew 1-1 with Naft Masjed Soleyman and Gol Gohar Sirjan and Zob Ahan played out a goalless draw.

Esteghlal moved up to top of the IPL table with 29 points.

Sepahan and Persepolis are second and third respectively with 28 points and one game in hands.