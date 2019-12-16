Published: - Dec 16, 2019

Tasnim - Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj said that Branko Ivankovic is a candidate to take charge of Iran.

Marc Wilmots left his role in early December as coach of the Iran national team, just seven months after replacing Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the three-time Asian champion.

Under stewardship of the Belgian coach, Iran sits third behind Iraq and Bahrain in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

“We’re negotiating with Branko Ivankovic but we are also negotiating with the other candidates at the same time. We are in no hurry to appoint the new head coach since Team Melli will resume its matches from late March,” Taj said.

Ivankovic has an excellent track record as a coach in Iran, since he helped Iran U-23 football team win the 2002 Asian Games.

He also led Team Melli to a third place in the 2004 AFC Asian Cup in China and also booked a place in the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Team Melli.

The 65-year-old Croat also won three consecutive titles in Iran Professional League with Persepolis.