Published: - Dec 17, 2019

AFC - Islamic Republic of Iran's U23 team will be travelling to Doha, Qatar for a training camp ahead of the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020.

The young Team Melli had already begun preparations in Tehran, and will depart for Doha on December 20.

Their first friendly against a Qatari club is scheduled for December 25, before challenging the Qatar U23 side three days later.

Iran will be making their return to the Continental tournament after missing out in the 2018 edition. Iran qualified for their third Championship after finishing as one of the four best second-placed teams.

The Central Asians were drawn in Group C and will have defending champions Uzbekistan, Korea Republic and China PR for company.

Thailand 2020 also serves as qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the top three teams, aside from host nation Japan, will represent Asia.

The AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 is on January 8 to 26.