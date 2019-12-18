Published: - Dec 18, 2019

PLDC – Former Esteghlal player and coach Sattar Hamedani has been named as new sporting director of the Tehran-based Blues.

Esmaeil Khalilzadeh, head of Esteghlal board of directors, has appointed Hamedani the club’s sporting director on Tuesday.

Hamedani was Amir Ghalenoei’s assistant in Esteghlal from 2012 to 2015.

He played for the Iranian popular football team five years from 1999 to 2004.

Hamedani also was a member of Iran national football team from 1998 to 2001.