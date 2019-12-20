Published: - Dec 20, 2019

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team defeated rock-bottom Shahin Bushehr 5-0 on Thursday to remain top of the Iran professional league (IPL) table over Persepolis on gal difference.

On Thursday, Sepahan beat Shahin Bushehr in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Brazilian forward Kiros Stanley scored a hat trick and Mohammad Mohebbi and Mohammad Karimi also scored a goal each.

In Bushehr, Persepolis defeated Pars Jonoubi 1-0 courtesy of Mehdi Torabi’s last-second strike.

In Tehran, Esteghlal suffered a bitter 2-1 loss against Machine Sazi. Mohammad Ghaderi and Ahmad Reza Zendehrooh scored for the visiting team and Cheick Diabate scored Esteghlal’s goal.

In Tabriz, Tractor brought an end to Naft Masjed Soleyman’s 15-game unbeaten run in the current season. Akbar Imani scored in the 68th minute.

On Friday, Shahr Khodro defeated Paykan in Mashhad thanks to Amirhossein Moradmand’s header in the injury time.

Foolad were held to a 2-2 draw by Foolad in Abadan and Nassaji beat Gol Gohar 1-0 in Ghaemshahr.

SaSepahanipa also defeated Zob Ahan 3-1 in Tehran.