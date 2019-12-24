Published: - Dec 24, 2019

PLDC – Persepolis football club’s representatives have reportedly reached an agreement with Branko Ivankovic in Zagreb, Croatia.

The Croatian coach left Persepolis at the end of the last season after the Iranian team failed to meet its financial commitments.

Ivankovic had said he would file a complaint to FIFA against Persepolis but the Iranian team has reportedly negotiated with him to change his decision.

Ivankovic, who is a nominee to take charge of Team Melli, has said he will lead Iran national football team if Persepolis pays off his debt.

A source close to the club said that a delegation has traveled to Zagreb to negotiate with Branko over his settlement.