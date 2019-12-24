Published: - Dec 24, 2019

Tasnim – A member of board of directors of Esteghlal football club said Farhad Majidi is a candidate to replace Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.

The Italian coach has yet to return to Iran and it’s while he has been paid his salary.

“We don’t know what Stramaccioni wants. He had said he would have returned to Iran if he had received his payment,” Ali Fathollahzadeh said.

“We cannot waste our time. Stramaccioni had said he would return for Esteghlal’s fans but broke his promise,” he added.

“We have several nominees for Esteghlal and Farhad Majidi is among them,” Fathollahzadeh concluded.