Published: - Dec 26, 2019

Tasnim – Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj has been hospitalized in Tehran.

He was taken to the hospital due to heart trouble Tuesday night.

Taj had been also hospitalized in Istanbul, Turkey last year.

He was supposed to travel to the southern province of Bushehr to participate at the general assembly there but Heydar Baharvand, the federation vice-president, will take part at the assembly.