Published: - Dec 26, 2019

PLDC – Ali Fathollahzadeh is no longer as a member of Esteghlal board of directors.

He announced resignation Wednesday night on his Instagram account.

“When I returned to Esteghlal, the team neither had coach nor general manager. I did my best for a better situation but I am accused of being here for myself and it’s while I’ve done everything for the fans so far. From now on, I am an Esteghlal fan and will not work as board of directors’ member,” Fathollahzadeh wrote on his Instagram.

Andrea Stramaccioni parted company with Esteghlal in early December after the Iranian club failed to meet its financial commitment.

Esteghlal fans showed their dissatisfaction after Fathollahzadeh failed to convince the Italian coach to return to Iran and attacked him on social media.