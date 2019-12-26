Published: - Dec 26, 2019

Tasnim – Iran’s Zob Ahan football club has set its sight on hiring Sanat Naft coach Dragan Skocic.

The Isfahan-based football team had been previously linked with Mansour Ebrahimzadeh and Mehdi Tartar but they have reportedly negotiated with the 51-year-old Croatian coach.

Zob Ahan parted company with Alireza Mansourian last week following poor results.

The team sits 11th in the Iran Professional League, nine points above the relegation zone.

Skocic has already worked as coach in Iranian teams Malavan, Foolad and Khooneh be Khooneh.