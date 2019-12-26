Published: - Dec 26, 2019

Tasnim – Persepolis of Iran will hold its training camp at the Qatari club Al Shahania.

The team will begin its winter training camp in early January.

Persepolis was scheduled to hold its camp at the Aspire Zone in Doha but failed to arrange a time.

The Iranian team will be seen in action in the 2020 AFC Champions League in February where it will face Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia, Al Duhail of Qatar and Sharjah FC of United Arab Emirates in the group stages.

Al Shahaniya Sports Club is a Qatari sports club based in Al Shahaniya, a town 20 km from the capital Doha.