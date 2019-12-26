Published: - Dec 26, 2019

PLDC – Farhad Majidi will be named as new head coach of Esteghlal football team.

Esteghlal club on Thursday made a statement, saying Andrea Stramaccioni is no longer the club’s coach.

The Italian coach left Esteghlal on December 8 after the Iranian team failed to transfer his salary over the USA sanctions.

While the Italian coach has received part of his unpaid salary after the representative of an Iranian bank gave him a check at Iran’s Embassy in Rome, he has not yet returned to Iran to lead Esteghlal.

Last season, Majidi replaced Winfried Schaefer as Esteghlal head coach in April.

Now, he is an option to replace the Italian coach.