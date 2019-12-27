Iran to Meet Qatar in Last Warm-Up ahead of AFC U-23 C’ship
Tasnim – Iran U-23 football team will play Qatar in a friendly match at the Doha’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
The match will be the last warm-up game for Hamid Estili’s side ahead of the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020.
On November 22, Iran lost to Qatar 2-1 in a friendly match held in Doha’s Lusail.
Iran is paired in Group C of Thailand 2020 alongside China PR as well as South Korea and the defending champion Uzbekistan.
The young Team Melli will open the campaign with a match against Uzbekistan on January 9.
Thailand 2020 also serves as qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the top three teams, aside from host nation Japan, will represent Asia.
