Published: - Dec 27, 2019

Tehran Times - Vochan Kordestan goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi set a new record in Iran football for minutes without conceding a goal.

She extended her team shut-out run to 950 minutes, surpassing Sepahan stopper Payam Niazmand’s old mark of 935.

Vochan Kordestan had kept 10 clean sheets but lost to Shahrdari Bam 3-2 on Friday. Her record was broken in the 49th minute.

The Nahavand born goalie, also is a member of Iran’s women’s football team.

“Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is my idol and Iranian keepers Alireza Beiranvand, Mehdi Rahmati and Payam Niazmand are my role models. I dream of playing abroad,” Khajavi said.