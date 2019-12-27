Published: - Dec 27, 2019

Tasnim – Iran national football team will play Oman in a friendly match as part of preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The match has been scheduled for May in Tehran.

Iran will have four must-win matches in late March and early June.

Team Melli will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and will meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.

Oman will also take on India and Afghanistan on March 26 and 31.