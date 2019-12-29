Published: - Dec 29, 2019

Tasnim – Hooman Afazeli has been named the new head coach of Pars Jonoubi football team.

The 48-year-old coach replaced Faraz Kamalvand in the Bushehr-based football team.

Pars Jonoubi sits 12th in the Iran Professional League, eight points above the relegation zone.

Afazeli started his coaching career in Shahab Zanjan in 2001 and has coached Steel Azin, Saba Qom and Naft Tehran.

He had also been head coach of Iran U-23 football team in 2010.